87-year-old woman confesses to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says an 87-year-old woman fraudulently received more than $235,000.

Amherst resident Ann Cliett, also known as Annie Miles, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Cliett started collecting Social Security benefits under two different names starting in January 1993.

Cliett first started receiving Social Security benefits in 1975, the year her first husband died.

That same year, she applied for a second Social Security card using a different last name.

Nearly two decades later, in 1992, Cliett applied for widow’s benefits following the death of her second husband.

Cliett tried to renew her driver’s license, but through the DMV’s facial recognition technology, it was determined that she already had a New York driver’s license under a different name.

Eventually, the Social Security Administration confirmed that Cliett was receiving benefits under two different names. They added up to $235,565.90 over the course of 26 years.

The District Attorney’s Office also says Cliett failed to disclose all of her income from the Social Security Administration. She fraudulently received $22,892 in SNAP benefits.

As part of her guilty plea, Cliett agreed to repay both government entities.

When sentenced on December 5, Cliett could spend up to 15 years in prison. She was released on her own recognizance.