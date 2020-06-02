AAA reopens Amherst office

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA is slowly reopening its doors, starting with one office in each region.

For the Buffalo region, AAA is reopening its Amherst office, located at 100 International Drive. It is open as of Tuesday.

Branches that are still closed can be reached by phone. To find your nearest location, use the Office Locator tool, which also provides business hours.

AAA is asking people to stay away if they’re feeling sick, wear a mask, and stay at least six feet away from others.

