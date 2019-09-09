AAA to hold job fair for drivers, customer service reps ahead of winter

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — With winter on the way, AAA is looking to hire more people.

The positions they’re looking to fill are for roadside assistance drivers in Cheektowaga and customer service representatives in Williamsville.

A job fair is set to take place at 100 International Dr. in Amherst this Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.

Those interested in checking it out are encouraged to apply online first though. That can be done at this link.

Along with standard benefits like health, dental and life insurance, the company also offers perks like free AAA membership and tuition reimbursement.