AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police in Amherst responded to a noise complaint at 600 Herron Dr. on Saturday.

Officers say they found 75 people in attendance at a large gathering inside one of the apartments. Additional crowds were gathering outside as well.

There were 150 people in total at this gathering, according to police.

Additional officers responded to help disperse the crowd. No charges have been filed at this time due to an ongoing investigation.