All Town of Amherst buildings will remain closed except essential staffing until April

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says, as of Friday, all town buildings will remain closed with the exception of essential staffing.
This will continue until April 3.
Kulpa declares the following staff to be essential:
- Department of Emergency Services and their Staff
- Police Department and their Staff
- Police and Fire Dispatchers o Water Pollution and Control Facility and Limited Staff
- Engineering Department –Limited Staff
- All Town Department Heads working remote
- Executive Assistant to the Town Supervisor
- Councilmembers Secretary working remote
- 1 persons in Vitals Statistics
- 1 Payroll Staff
- 1 Finance Staff o Building Maintenance Limited Staff
- Building Department Staff working remote
- Information Technology Staff working remote
- Senior Services Kitchen Staff and Meals on Wheels Program personnel- Limited Staff
Anyone looking to contact the town for essential functions can find department numbers posted on www.amherst.ny.us.