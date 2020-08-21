Amherst Accountant accused of stealing $500,000 from employer

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Amherst Accountant was virtually arraigned Friday for allegedly embezzling from his employer.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 62-year-old Thomas Kiely of Amherst is accused of stealing $500,000 between March 1, 2015, and March 1, 2020, while working as an accountant for Kinequip, Inc.

Kiely allegedly sent checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company. The DA’s Office says Kiely was allegedly the sole owner of the phantom company.

He is due back on October 23 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance.

Flynn says he’s charged with second-degree grand larceny and two counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

