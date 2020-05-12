Amherst Anchor Bar delivering meals for National Police Week

(WIVB)– The Anchor Bar Amherst is teaming up with the Amherst Police Foundation to donate 100 meals to the town’s police department during National Police Week.

The meals will be delivered between May 10-16 to honor the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having a business in the Amherst community means looking out for our family and neighbors,” says Mike Newman, Amherst franchise owner. “It is great to collaborate with the Amherst Police Foundation during this week-long celebration, to show appreciation to the brave women and men in blue for all of their hard work. We also want to thank the Amherst Police and all of our dedicated first responders during these difficult times.”