Amherst boy hosts food drive for eighth birthday instead of party

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst second grader is using his birthday to give back to others.

Instead of a party, Nicholas Henry from Smallwood Elementary School asked for his parents to help set up a food drive for his 8th birthday.

Donations are going to help FeedMore WNY.

Nicholas set his goal at collecting 250 pounds of food. “My mom is the reason why I’m doing this. Because she’s a social worker and I like helping people like she does,” said Nicholas.

“It’s great to see both Nicholas, as well as his brother Mason whos here with me. Through what they’ve been learning here at home and through their Cub Scout pack and at the small wood drive school that they go to, you know, being an active member of the community , something important as they learn and grow here in the Western New York area,” added Nicolas’ father Colin Henry.

In addition to the food, Nicholas raised more than $150 for FeedMore WNY.