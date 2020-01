AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst neighborhood was targeted this week by a burglar or burglars, say town police.

The residential burglaries happened between Monday and Tuesday on Dante Court, Renaissance Drive and Covent Garden Lane.

Police are also investigating a burglary on Village Pointe Lane which occurred between Sunday and Monday.

Anyone with information, or surveillance images or video, is asked to call police.