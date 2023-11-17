BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An office building in Amherst was vandalized with graffiti depicting a swastika and other markings in an act police called “anti-semitic in nature,” the Amherst Police Department said.

According to a media release, police responded to the office building, which houses National Fire Adjustment Company Inc. and other companies, for a report of criminal mischief. Officers found the building, located on John James Audobon Parkway, spraypainted with a swastika and other markings.

Police are asking anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area to call APD at (716) 689-1322.