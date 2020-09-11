Amherst Central Schools has 2 confirmed cases of COVID

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Superintendent is updating Amherst families on COVID-19 cases in the district.

“I am providing you with information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 to be transparent and thorough because the state’s Dashboard for COVID-19 Data in Schools is not yet operational,” Superintendent Anthony Panella said in an email.

There are two confirmed cases, the first coming Wednesday night. Panella says the district was informed of the positive result by the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH.) The individual who tested positive did not physically attend any school buildings and will not physically attend until they have met requirements in the district’s “Return to School Flowchart.”

Another email sent out Thursday night was to inform families on a second confirmed case.

This time the individual who tested positive was in Amherst Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not on the first day of student attendance on Thursday.

Panella says the district will continue to comply with the state’s requirement to report confirmed cases among students, teachers, and staff by 3 p.m. daily on the district’s dashboard.

Once the dashboard is operational, the district will not be sending out emails regarding each confirmed case, Panella told families.

“We will continue to work closely with the ECDOH on contact tracing of all confirmed cases. All individuals who may have been in close contact, as defined by the ECDOH, with a confirmed case will be contacted directly with pertinent information and next steps,” Panella concluded.