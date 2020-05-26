Amherst Chamber of Commerce asking town to waive permits to allow for more outdoor dining

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Chamber of Commerce President and CEO A.J. Baynes is asking the town to waive permits to allow more room for outside dining on Main Street, as the region continues to reopen and looks to rebound during the pandemic.

The “Save Main Street” program is looking to allow restaurants to repurpose space on sidewalks, street-side parking, and parking lots into outdoor dining areas.

Baynes says the town can help implement what he calls “flex zones,” by allowing the relaxing of permit and license requirements temporarily, to make for a quick and affordable way to make space for things like pop-up dining or curbside pick-up zones.

“Our restaurants need to utilize all the resources they can to help bring back patrons to their businesses,” Baynes said. “With the summer season upon us, allowing more outdoor dining will help establishments enact social distancing while maintaining greater occupancy levels.”

The Chamber of Commerce says the City of Buffalo is considering a similar program to expand outdoor seating along Chippewa.

