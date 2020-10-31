Amherst church holds food drive in place of its trunk-or-treat event

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A church in the Northtowns is finding a way to make the most of this Halloween.

Restoration Church in Amherst held a food drive this afternoon. This was in place of its usual trunk-or-treat event.

The church’s pastor says it’s a good way to give back.

“We want to do this time of year because it is the season of Thanksgiving and we are grateful. We believe that God has given us much and we want to give back to our community,” Pastor Dan Tripppie said.

Organizers hoped to get 10 bins of food donations.

They will go to FeedMore Western New York and Friends Feeding Friends in Buffalo.

Kids were able to come along and get treats as well.