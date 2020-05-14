Amherst CSD releases plan for summer, remainder of academic year

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Superintendent of Amherst Central School District (ACSD) has released new information on how the school is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, New York State on PAUSE will expire, meaning a number of low-risk businesses can resume operations.

ACSD says this will allow them to reopen the tennis courts at Windermere Boulevard Elementary, Smallwood Drive Elementary and Amherst Middle School on Saturday. The high school complex is under consideration.

Here is the rest of Amherst’s update plan for summer and the rest of the school year:

Friday, May 22 will become a day of remote learning. Directives from the state say students and staff will be required to learn and work on this previously scheduled holiday. On May 22, the curbside meal program will distribute meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day).

Monday, May 25 will remain as a holiday for Memorial Day for both staff and students.

Tuesday, June 9 will be the annual budget vote and board election, originally scheduled for May 19. All voting will be by absentee ballot (no in-person voting). More information can be found here.

Friday, June 12 will be the last day of school for all students. Plans will be communicated by your child’s building regarding the process for closing out the year, reimagined year-end celebrations, collecting personal belongings from school and returning school property (athletic items, textbooks, library books, Chromebooks, etc.).

Friday, June 26 will be the last day of curbside meal distributions and child care. Future messages will contain information about the Summer Food Service Program.

July and August – The Buffalo State College Summer Literacy program, Summer Scholars program and all Community Education summer programming are cancelled.

By the end of May, we will communicate information regarding virtual summer school and credit recovery at the middle and high schools.

