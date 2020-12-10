Amherst delays hybrid learning, says staffing and COVID numbers are to blame

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families in Amherst hoping to send their children back into the classroom will have to wait a little longer.

After previously announcing students under the hybrid model would return Dec. 14, the district has decided to push the start date back until Jan. 4.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Anthony Panella said “we want children to be in school and we believe our schools are safe, but we are facing a significant staffing challenge at this point.”

Some parents we spoke with say this is for the best, including Susan Frawley who has a child who attends Windemere Elementary School and a child who attends Amherst Middle School.

“Superintendent Panella has been very transparent in sharing the numbers as they’ve come through the Erie County Health Department. And in his letter today he was sharing numbers, even ones that were coming through this week,” Frawley told News 4. “If I was looking at that as a superintendent, I’d have to say the safety of my staff and students comes first and I think that he, he and the Board of Education, made the right decision for everyone.”

Other parents don’t agree. Many took to social media to say they were frustrated with this decision by the district. One parent even said her children’s teachers had said they would be going back into the classroom, and now they’re left disappointed.

Panella says the district began COVID-19 testing this week and plans to continue to test those who consented in order to be better prepared when they do reopen schools.