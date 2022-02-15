Amherst fire causes $130,000 in damages, no injuries reported

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Fire responded to several calls regarding a housefire on Buckeye Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, Eggertsville Hose Company reported the second floor was fully engulfed in flames. Five other companies helped extinguish the fire. All occupants of the house exited safely with no injuries. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The structure suffered approximately $70,000 worth of damage, with an additional $60,000 in damage to the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Amherst Fire Inspectors.