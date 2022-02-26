AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ellicott Creek Fire Company responded to a house fire that was called in shortly after 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A heavy fire was reported at 122 Winterbrook Dr. in the Creekwood Park neighborhood. Fire officials said a vehicle in the driveway of the residence was also involved. Firefighters were ordered to evacuate due to the severity of the fire, which was reportedly put under control around 3:20 p.m., with five other fire companies assisting.

The home suffered an estimated $275,000 damage, with an additional $75,000 in damage to contents. The home next door suffered an estimated $5,000 in exposure damage.

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the home are being cared for by the Red Cross. The scene is under investigation by the Amherst Fire Inspector’s office.