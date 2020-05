AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire caused damage to a house and its attached garage in Amherst Thursday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Willow Ridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. They were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

The damage added up to an estimated $370,000. That includes $60,000 in damage to a vehicle in the garage, and $10,000 to a nearby structure.

