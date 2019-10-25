Amherst Gift Shop to Close after 40 Years

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A small gift shop on Lincoln Road in the Snyder neighborhood of Amherst is closing its doors. The owner of ‘Tis the Season Gift Shoppe’ says after 40 years in business, it’s her time to move on.

Pamela Miskey says many of her customers have become close friends and she will miss them dearly. She’s hoping to find a new opportunity to use her experience in retail, decorating, and customer service.

Miskey says she would like to see someone take over the shop and give it a ‘fresh start.’ She has already started a 50 percent off sale and expects to close the store by the end of November.