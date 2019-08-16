Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Amherst Highway Dept. employee rescues deer from fence

Amherst

Image from Amherst Highway Department on Twitter

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Highway Department says an employee rescued a deer that was stuck in a fence.

They say Shawn Walsh rescued the animal from the fence at Amherst State Park.

It was then reunited with its herd, the department says.

Image from Amherst Highway Department on Twitter

