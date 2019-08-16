Amherst Highway Dept. employee rescues deer from fence

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Highway Department says an employee rescued a deer that was stuck in a fence.
They say Shawn Walsh rescued the animal from the fence at Amherst State Park.
It was then reunited with its herd, the department says.
by: Evan AnsteyPosted: / Updated:
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Highway Department says an employee rescued a deer that was stuck in a fence.
They say Shawn Walsh rescued the animal from the fence at Amherst State Park.
It was then reunited with its herd, the department says.