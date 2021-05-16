Amherst home goes up in flames Sunday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst home went up in flames around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday as multiple fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

A caller first told authorities smoke was coming from the back of the Robin Hill Drive residence. Subsequent calls reported flames coming from the home and garage. Getzville Fire Department was the first crew on scene.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire that had spread to the second floor of the structure and initial estimates put the damage at $350,000 from the blaze. Officials believe $200,000 worth of damage was done to the structure and $150,000 to its contents.

The fire was out at 12:06 p.m. — one firefighter was transported from the scene for evaluation, no other injuries were reported.

Crews from Main Transit FD, East Amherst FD, Williamsville FD and Snyder FD assisted in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.