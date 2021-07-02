Amherst house fire causes $175K in damage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a home on Frankhauser Rd. in Amherst late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., after a caller said they saw flames coming from the front door, crews got to the scene within three minutes and found heavy fire throughout the first and second floors.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was brought under control.

Damage was estimated at $175,000. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

One resident is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

