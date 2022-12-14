SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man has been charged with child sex crimes.

Reginold Mohamed, 40, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Cheektowaga.

“Investigation determined Mohamed possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography,” New York State police said.

Mohamed, who was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center for arraignment.