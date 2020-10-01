Amherst man admits to asking teen boy for sexually explicit photos

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man has admitted to asking a teenage boy for sexually explicit photos.

Prosecutors say Erick Guigui, 51, pleaded guilty to attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.

This past November, Guigui tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy at a location at Delaware and Kenmore avenues in Buffalo.

Before this arranged meeting, Guigui asked the boy to send him photos through a social media application.

When he’s sentenced on December 23, Guigui could spend up to four years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.