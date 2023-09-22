BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An alleged domestic assault led to a police standoff lasting approximately four hours and the arrest of an Amherst man, police said Friday.

Amherst police responded to a call of a domestic fight at a home near the area of Glenhaven Drive and Sweet Home Road at around 2:15 p.m. Officers found a victim with a large gash in her head. The suspect, identified as Eric M. Adair, was believed to still be in the home.

Police said a standoff lasting approximately four hours ensued before Adair was taken into police custody.

Following the standoff, Adair, 30, was booked and charged with second-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration. According to police, he was returned to the Amherst Police Station and held until an appearance before a judge.

The victim in the alleged domestic assault was taken to ECMC to be treated for non life threatening injuries.