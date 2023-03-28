AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man has been accused of possessing child porn.

19-year-old Joshua McGreevy was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child after an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation by New York State police in the Town of Amherst.

“The mission of the ICAC Task Force is to identify individuals online who are attempting to lure children to meet for sex or those disseminating child sexual abuse material,” New York State police said. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children.”

Following his arrest on March 21, McGreevy was given a court appearance ticket for later in the month.