AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges.

After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.

After stopping the vehicle, prosecutors say a gun was found underneath the front passenger seat.

Following Jones’ arrest, State police went to his home on Allenhurst Road. Prosecutors say Jones’ girlfriend opened the door, and in plain view, cocaine and cash were seen on the living room table.

When police searched the home, they say they found an additional two ounces of cocaine and cash in a safe.

On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.