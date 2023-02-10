AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man has been indicted after allegedly killing his mother in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Om Samant, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Thursday.

Around 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 26, Amherst police responded to a domestic disturbance on Thistle Lea, where officials say Samant allegedly killed his mother by beating and stabbing her inside their shared home. Officers found 58-year-old Jagruti Samant deceased at the scene.

Samant faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.