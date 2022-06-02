AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend six years in prison after pouring a cleaning agent into his coworker’s drink, sending him to the hospital for days.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Jason Keenan, 41, did this while working at a restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard in December. They say the victim unknowingly drank it and became sick, suffering a caustic injury to his throat.

For several days, he remained in the intensive care unit of Buffalo General Hospital, but has since recovered.

In April, Keenan pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. In addition to his prison sentence, Keenan will spend four years udner post-release supervision.