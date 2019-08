An Amherst man will spend six years in prison followed by ten years of post-release supervision for sex abuse, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

On May 16, 2015, 42-year-old Ibrahim Amin subjected a victim for forceful sexual contact without her consent in the Town of Amherst.

Amin pleaded guilty back in June. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.