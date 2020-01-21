Amherst police arrest 15-year-old following threats against Sweet Home H.S.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old has been taken into custody following threats made toward Sweet Home High School.

Amherst police released a statement on Tuesday morning, saying the teen was identified and charged with making a terroristic threat.

“Last week there were several threatening messages directed toward Sweet Home HS on social media. The Amherst Police responded and conducted an investigation with the staff of Sweet Home HS resulting in identifying the 15-year-old Sweet Home HS student responsible for the threats. He was taken into custody and will be referred to Family Court on charges of making a terroristic threat,” police wrote.