AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is asking for assistance in identifying a male who was found on Sunday.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who appeared to be confused and would not speak.

Officers were unable to get the man to communicate with them. It is unknown if he was having a medical episode and was transported to ECMC. His identity is unknown.

If anyone recognizes the person, you are asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1311.