AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for missing 59-year-old, Robert Gosch.

Police tell News 4 Gosch was last seen in the area of John James Audubon Parkway and North Forest Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Gosch is 6′, 180 lbs, and has blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1311.