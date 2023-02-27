AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Captain of the Amherst Police Department, Bruce Mann, has died, the department announced Monday.

Mann passed away on Sunday at the age of 55, the department said.

He was in law enforcement for 32 years, beginning his career in 1990. He became the department’s canine officer until 2004, a role he held until 2010, when he was promoted to detective. He was later named a Lieutenant and then was named Captain in 2021.

Bruce Mann. Photo courtesy of Amherst Police Department