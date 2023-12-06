AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst police detective and former school resource officer has been accused of lying to the FBI.

According to federal court documents, Gregory Trotter wasn’t honest about his relationship with Peter Gerace — the Cheektowaga strip club owner accused of drug and sex trafficking who allegedly bribed a DEA agent for protection.

In March 2019, months before the law enforcement raids of Gerace’s residence and his club, Pharaoh’s, the business owner had come to the Amherst Police Department to report that his watch was stolen.

The following month, an unnamed person was arrested. According to court documents, an Amherst police supervisor believed that person could have information potentially relevant to federal agents. They were subsequently interviewed by federal agents.

Sometime after the interview, during that month, Gerace’s phone was seized.

Months later, in July, court documents state that the arrested person was assaulted by Jessica Leyland while at a local restaurant or bar. According to those documents, Leyland told the victim that she heard they were “talking to the feds.”

“What the f— is wrong with you?” and “I’m going to f—ing kill you” were some of the statements Leyland allegedly made to the victim, whom she was accused of putting in a headlock.

The following October, an 11-count indictment was returned against DEA agent Joseph Bongiovanni. In the indictment, a co-conspirator, who was later identified as Gerace, was mentioned.

In December, Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club and Gerace’s residence were both raided.

In September 2022, years after these events had unfolded, Trotter was interviewed by the FBI, where he allegedly claimed that his communication with Gerace had ceased far before the raids and arrests.

“I think my last interaction with [Gerace] was January of 2017,” Trotter said, according to those documents. But according to the investigation, the two continued talking long after this, including during the arrest of the assault victim accused of pawning Gerace’s watch.

“Gerace reached out to Trotter by text message within hours of filing the police report at APD,” court documents said.

Long before this in December 2018, Trotter allegedly provided Gerace with his personal cell phone number.

“During the interview, Trotter made a series of materially false, fraudulent, and fictitious statements that attempted to minimize his relationship with Gerace and his involvement in victim’s arrest.”

Gerace, through investigation, has been determined to have “substantial contacts in law enforcement” at the local, state and federal levels, court documents said.

“The investigation has further determined that Gerace has at times attempted to improperly leverage these relationships,” those documents state.

Before taking a different position with the Amherst Police Department, Trotter served as a school resource officer with the Sweet Home School District. He has been placed on paid administrative leave from the Amherst Police Department.