AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating after a body and an injured person were found inside a home on Glen Oak Drive.

Police responded to the scene for a welfare check on Sunday, shortly before 1:30 p.m. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

“There was no danger to anyone outside the residence,” police said.

As police continue to investigate this matter, anyone with information on it can call the Amherst Police Detecitve Bureau at (716) 689-1322.