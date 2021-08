AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking to connect with the community via free ice cream.

The Amherst Police Department will hold “Sundaes in the Park On Thursdays” on August 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. It will take place at Willow Ridge Park.

Anderson’s Frozen Custard will provide the frozen treats.