Amherst Police host family-friendly Bills tailgate

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police gave families a different option to watch the Bills Sunday.

The department hosted a special tailgate and game showing at the Harlem Road Community Center.

Police say events like this help officers establish a relationship with the community.

“The community policing events are a great way for us to outreach to the community to get an opportunity to interact with people not in a law enforcement capacity. More as a neighbor to the neighbor event. Just being able to talk to people about things that are going on in this community and reach out to them and have a good time,” said Lt. John Miller, Amherst Police.

Tops Friendly Markets helped sponsor the Bills party.