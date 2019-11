AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating after a person was found down in a roadway during the morning.

Police responded to the area of N. Bailey Ave. and Grover Cleveland Highway just after 6 a.m.

After police came across an injured male, he was taken to ECMC.

While trying to figure out what happened to him, police will have an increased presence in that area.

Anyone with information that could help the Amherst Police Detective Bureau can call (716) 689-1322.