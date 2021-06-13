Amherst Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police are investigating an overnight motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on the southbound I-990 off-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway. Police say a 31-year-old man was going southbound when his motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the motorcyclist is being withheld until proper notification is given to his family.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the area

is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.