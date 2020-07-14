Amherst police investigating shots fire incident near Windermere Boulevard Elementary

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, Amherst police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Windermere Boulevard Elementary School.

Police began investigating around 1:30 a.m. They say they found minor damage to the school building that was consistent with gunfire.

No one was inside the school at the time.

Amherst police are working with the Amherst Central School District to learn more about this.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Amherst police at (716) 689-1322.

