AMHERST, N.Y.(WIVB)- The Amherst Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired near Creekwood Park.

Investigators say it happened Saturday around 10:55 p.m. Police were dispersing a large crowd of around 300 people when they received multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say no injuries were reported but they did locate several spent casings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.