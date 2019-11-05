Amherst Police investigating threat to Sweet Home School District

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sweet Home Central School District Superintendent Anthony Day says high school administration became aware of a picture of a man with a gun strapped to his shoulder and back area was shared in a group chat with 30 students.

Day says this happened at 6:55 p.m. on Monday. The photo had “don’t come to school the 6th” placed in the picture.

Over the last 20 hours administration worked with Amherst Police to investigate and interview individuals who may have information regarding the picture.

“At this time, the police have not been able to determine the identity of the individual or if the image is an actual picture or an image captured from the Internet,” Superintendent Day said in a message released to Sweet Home parents.

Police will continue efforts to learn more about the picture, but believe that no credible threat exists to the high school or any school in the district.

The district says added security measures will be in place on Wednesday.

Amherst Police will have additional patrol cars on the high school campus during arrival and dismissal and will make checks throughout the day.

Checks will be made at all the district campuses during the school day.

Extra security guards will be in place at the high school until 4 p.m., and staff will do door checks throughout the day, according to Superintendent Day.

Amherst Police say detectives are still working on this.