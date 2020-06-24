Amherst Police looking for bike stolen from Westport Court

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say a Williamsville family posted information regarding their bike that was taken or stolen on social media.
Police say it happened at Westport Court late Monday night or early Tuesday morning after midnight.
The bike is a brand new black and green TREK, according to police.
If the bike is located, police ask that you contact them at 716-689-1311.
