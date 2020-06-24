Amherst Police looking for bike stolen from Westport Court

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police say a Williamsville family posted information regarding their bike that was taken or stolen on social media.

Police say it happened at Westport Court late Monday night or early Tuesday morning after midnight.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] — A Williamsville family has posted info on their bicycle that was stolen/taken from Westport Ct on Mon (06/22) into night/early Tue morning after midnight. Please contact the Amherst Police 689-1311 if the bike is located. pic.twitter.com/asORJhgjpt — AMHERST POLICE 🚔😷 (@amherstpoliceny) June 24, 2020

The bike is a brand new black and green TREK, according to police.

If the bike is located, police ask that you contact them at 716-689-1311.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.