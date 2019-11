AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police are looking for a couple they say made numerous fraudulent returns to an Amherst store.

The couple is described as a white male and female who may be driving a red Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Amherst Police Detectives at 716-689-1328, email tips@apdny.org, or text 716-562-8477.