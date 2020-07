AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for help identifying someone they want to question about a stolen vehicle.

He has only been identified as a black male in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1341, email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS, referencing “AMH 20-036518-MD.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.