AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card.

The woman in question has only been identified as white. It’s not clear where the card was used, but police provided photos of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call (716) 689-1364, text (716) 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org, referencing “AMH 20-003206-TT.”