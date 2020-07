AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for help finding a person they say used a stolen credit card throughout Erie County.

Police say he was a Black man who drove a dark-colored Jeep with dark wheels.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at (716) 689-1345, email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS, while referencing “AMH 20-027212-JG.”

