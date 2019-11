AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Amherst are looking for a man who stole tools from a Sheridan Drive store this past month.

According to police, a white male caught on a surveillance camera left the store on a bicycle.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information related to the crime to call Amherst Detectives at 716-689-1345, email tips@apdny.org or text 716-562-8477.