AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police tell us, Mackenzie Watson’s family last saw her this morning around 1:45 a.m. in the Sweet Home and North French Roads area.

Watson may be wearing gray pants and a pink top, according to police.

She’s white, 5’7″, 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who locates her to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.